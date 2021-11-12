Shahid Kapoor shares a glimpse into ‘day 1’ of shooting Ali Abbas’ action film

Shahid Kapoor teased a scene from ‘day 1’ on the set of his upcoming movie, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, on his Twitter.

Taking to his social media account, the actor dropped a photo of himself along with the director, donning bright smiles as he announced kick-starting his new project.

The photograph shows men, dressed in black, standing against a beautiful background, probably abroad, as they get carried away in discussion.

The Padmaavat star hinted at the film, enriched with some impressive action scenes as he wrote, “Blood, grime, and lots of action.”

The 40-year-old actor appeared to be excited about the new project. “Here we go… Ali Abbas Zafar… Better get your game face on,” the captioned added.

The Tiger Zinda Hai director also poste the click on his account as he wrote, “Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor.”

The fans are already hyped up for the action-packed thriller as Zafar added,“ Are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs.'

The Kabir Singh actor has recently wrapped up shooting of a prime video which hasn’t been titled yet.



