Britney Spears’ fiancé over the moon as pop singer gets ‘freedom’

Britney Spears fiancé Sam Asghari has expressed her excitement after the court ended her 13-year long conservatorship.

Asghari, 27 turned to Instagram and posted a simple image inscribed with ‘Freedom’ to celebrate with other fans a big day for his fiancée.

He shared the photo with caption “History was made today. Britney is Free!”.

A Los Angeles judge Friday terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star’s life for the past 13 years, handing back her freedom along with control of a multi-million-dollar estate.



The ruling, greeted with raucous cheers and showers of pink confetti by Spears´ fans outside the downtown courthouse, ends a conservatorship long overseen by her father, and which the Toxic singer has described as abusive.

Sam and Britney got engaged in September this year after nearly five years of dating.