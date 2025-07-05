 
Geo News

Liam Gallagher makes cheeky remark about sky high ticket prices of Oasis shows

Liam Gallagher snapped at fans back in August 2024 over Oasis ticket prices backlash

By
Web Desk
|

July 05, 2025

Liam Gallagher jokes about high ticket prices of Oasis shows
Liam Gallagher jokes about high ticket prices of Oasis shows 

Liam Gallagher made a cheeky joke about the backlash over Oasis' reunion tour ticket prices.

Liam made the smart reference during the opening night of Oasis' reunion tour in the U.K. The brothers reunited onstage after 16 years of public feuding and sent fans into frenzy.

During the show in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, July 4, Liam said, "You alright, yeah, [are] we having a good time, yeah?"

He then joked, “Was it worth the £40,000 you paid for the ticket?,” leaving the crowd cheering.

This comes after Oasis faced online backlash over high ticket prices in August 2024.

Ticket prices for the U.K. and Ireland exceeded more than £350 ($478) each.

The prices increased further on resale websites. To combat this, the band then collaborated with the platform Twickets to make sure fans could resell their tickets at face value.

Staying true to his personality, Liam sarcastically tweeted at the time, “S---loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds. Kneeling only,” in response to a fan asked him if he had any tickets left.

He also told another fan to "SHUT UP," when they complained about the band "ripping off" their fans with ticket prices.

In a statement, Oasis clarified that they left pricing management up to "promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used."

Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Brian McFadden gets married for third time