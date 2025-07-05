Liam Gallagher makes cheeky remark about sky high ticket prices of Oasis shows

Liam Gallagher jokes about high ticket prices of Oasis shows

Liam Gallagher made a cheeky joke about the backlash over Oasis' reunion tour ticket prices.

Liam made the smart reference during the opening night of Oasis' reunion tour in the U.K. The brothers reunited onstage after 16 years of public feuding and sent fans into frenzy.

During the show in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, July 4, Liam said, "You alright, yeah, [are] we having a good time, yeah?"

He then joked, “Was it worth the £40,000 you paid for the ticket?,” leaving the crowd cheering.

This comes after Oasis faced online backlash over high ticket prices in August 2024.

Ticket prices for the U.K. and Ireland exceeded more than £350 ($478) each.

The prices increased further on resale websites. To combat this, the band then collaborated with the platform Twickets to make sure fans could resell their tickets at face value.

Staying true to his personality, Liam sarcastically tweeted at the time, “S---loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds. Kneeling only,” in response to a fan asked him if he had any tickets left.

He also told another fan to "SHUT UP," when they complained about the band "ripping off" their fans with ticket prices.

In a statement, Oasis clarified that they left pricing management up to "promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used."