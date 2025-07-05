 
Geo News

Zayn Malik calls out One Direction in explosive rap

Former One Direction memeber Zayn Malik makes shocking revelation in upcoming track

By
Web Desk
|

July 05, 2025

Zayn Malik throws shade at One Direction in upcoming track
Zayn Malik throws shade at One Direction in upcoming track

Zayn Malik has called out his former band One Direction in explosive rap.

On Saturday, the singer teased upcoming track Fuchsia Sea on Instagram.

Malik posted a video clip of the song with “Coming Soon” written on it along with the track’s name.

While the post was without caption, Malik took to Instagram Stories to share the lyrics of the track.

Zayn Malik calls out One Direction in explosive rap

In the shared lyrics, Malik called out his ex band One Direction, recalling the time when he faced racism.

The lyrics read, “I'M A CONVERT TO THE CONCERT, AND I DID THAT FOR INFLATION. CAUSE I WORKED HARD IN A WHITE BAND, AND THEY STILL LAUGHED AT THE ASIAN. LEFT A BLUE MARK ON A WHITE FLAG. THEN USED BLOOD FOR THE PAINTING.”

Zayn Malik calls out One Direction in explosive rap

“IF MY GRANDAD COULD GO BACK, LAD, THERE'S A FAT CHANCE OF A BACKHAND. JUST A YOUNG MAN WITH HIS OWN KID AND A WIFE NOW. IN A NEW LAND. I KNOW HE DREAMED HARD. CAUSE THEY'RE MY DREAMS, AND I GRABBED HARD WITH THESE TWO HANDS. AS ONE FLAME CAN BE TURNED TO ANOTHER. I NEVER FELT SHAME LIKE MUFASA, MY BROTHER. IF IT'S ALL JUST A GAME OR A CLASS, THEN I SHUDDER,” it further read.

It is worth mentioning that Zayn Malik was the first member to leave One Direction in 2015.

After disbanding himself from the group, the singer carved a solo career.

Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Brian McFadden gets married for third time