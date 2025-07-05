Zayn Malik calls out One Direction in explosive rap

Zayn Malik throws shade at One Direction in upcoming track

Zayn Malik has called out his former band One Direction in explosive rap.

On Saturday, the singer teased upcoming track Fuchsia Sea on Instagram.

Malik posted a video clip of the song with “Coming Soon” written on it along with the track’s name.

While the post was without caption, Malik took to Instagram Stories to share the lyrics of the track.

In the shared lyrics, Malik called out his ex band One Direction, recalling the time when he faced racism.

The lyrics read, “I'M A CONVERT TO THE CONCERT, AND I DID THAT FOR INFLATION. CAUSE I WORKED HARD IN A WHITE BAND, AND THEY STILL LAUGHED AT THE ASIAN. LEFT A BLUE MARK ON A WHITE FLAG. THEN USED BLOOD FOR THE PAINTING.”

“IF MY GRANDAD COULD GO BACK, LAD, THERE'S A FAT CHANCE OF A BACKHAND. JUST A YOUNG MAN WITH HIS OWN KID AND A WIFE NOW. IN A NEW LAND. I KNOW HE DREAMED HARD. CAUSE THEY'RE MY DREAMS, AND I GRABBED HARD WITH THESE TWO HANDS. AS ONE FLAME CAN BE TURNED TO ANOTHER. I NEVER FELT SHAME LIKE MUFASA, MY BROTHER. IF IT'S ALL JUST A GAME OR A CLASS, THEN I SHUDDER,” it further read.

It is worth mentioning that Zayn Malik was the first member to leave One Direction in 2015.

After disbanding himself from the group, the singer carved a solo career.