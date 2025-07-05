John Leguizamo opens up about his relationship with daughter Allegra

John Leguizamo reflects on his special bond with daughter Allegra

John Leguizamo just revealed what advice he took from his daughter when they were filming together.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine while preparing for the premiere of Leguizamo Does America season 2, an MSNBC travel series, the 64-year-old American actor and comedian reminisced about working with his 26-year-old daughter, Allegra, on Tin Soldier, which was released in May this year.

Leguizamo, who played the role of Luke Dunn in the action thriller, said, "My best times with her were just walking around Greece together. Walking around with her and talking about life and asking her big, deep questions like, 'What could I have done better?'"

He added, "You get these moments with your child and you have to try to go a little deeper when you can.”

"Obviously, the superficial ones are great too, but sometimes it's good to just ask some deeper questions, and the questions that my father never asked of me, or maybe the good moments that he did go deeper into that resonate with me for the rest of my life. I try to do that with my kids when I can,” the Encanto star explained.

Leguizamo went on to quip that he hopes he is making up for what he craved to get from his father but did not receive.

"I didn't have great fathering, so I'm trying to make up for the lack of fathering that I got. And I guess I'm probably overdoing it, because as a reaction, you kind of overdo things, but I prefer to overdo than to under,” The Menu star shared.

It is pertinent to mention that other than Allegra, who portrayed Shinja Eliza in Tin Soldier, Leguizamo and his wife, Justine Maurer, also share 24-year-old son Lucas.