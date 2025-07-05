Katherine Heigl declares war on her kids' 'little addicts'

Katherine Heigl's strict parenting comes to light

Katherine Heigl just revealed they had to set strict rules at home after calling their kids “little addicts” to their phones.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 46-year-old American actress and model said she and her singer-songwriter husband, Josh Kelly, were obliged to make some changes at home after observing that their three children were turning out to be “little addicts” with their mobile phones.

Reflecting on their strict rules, Heigl, who shares her daughters Naleigh, 16, and Adalaide, 13, and son Joshua, 8, with husband Kelly, stated, "We started back in September because grades were slipping.”

“We always said no phones at bedtime, but there was sneaking devices and staying up really late and not getting good sleep and being unbearably cranky the next day. And it was just like, this isn't healthy,” she noted.

The Suits star went on to share that they did not let her, their eldest daughter, use a phone until she turned 12.

"I was going to try to wait until 16, and I realized it's not possible. Not in the world we live in right now,” the mother of three admitted.

"She was just taking friends' phones and they were letting her use their phones. And then I have no idea what she's up to. And then if she wasn't on at all, couldn't participate in cafeteria conversation and didn't have any idea what other kids were talking about. So I was like, ‘Okay, let's find a balance,’” Katherine Heigl quipped.