'All Too Well': Sophie Turner 'not happy' with Taylor Swift's new single

Taylor Swift released a 10-minute version of All Too Well on Friday. It is the part of a re-recorded version of her album Red and her friend Sophie Turner is not happy about it.

Taylor's friend Sophie stated she's 'not fine' after hearing, which was generally assumed to be about her brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sophie wrote, "I'm not fine at all," and tagged the Folklore singer.

She also shared a selfie wearing a red scarf and a ring with the word "red" engraved in stone, which she likely received from Taylor.

Not only that Taylor also directed a short film that stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O' Brien as a couple, although their romance ended soon after. Taylor shared moments of love in the film and also reminded the fans that she left her red scarf with her ex.

Several Swifties took to Twitter and conveyed their disgust, rage, and advice to Jake Gyllenhaal.

"Jake Gyllenhaal, turn off your phone for the weekend baby," a fan posted.

