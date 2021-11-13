Oprah Winfrey interviews Adele

 
Oprah Winfrey has interviewed British singer Adele which would air on Sunday on CBS TV.

Taking to Instagram, the TV legend shared a picture from the interview and wrote, "Get ready for a spectacular evening. The voice. The songs. The stories. The truth."

The interview comes days before the singer releases her fourth album.

Adele said she recorded her upcoming album to explain her divorce to her young son.

The 33-year-old, who has split from charity executive Simon Konecki, appeared on the November covers of Vogue and British Vogue, a first for the fashion magazine, with both editions running separate interviews.

Adele, who has named her three albums after milestone ages - "19", "21" and "25", has enjoyed stratospheric success with ballads like "Someone Like You" and "Hello", in which she sings about break-ups and regret

