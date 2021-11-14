Twilight’s Taylor Lautner unveils engagement to Tay Dome

 
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Hiba Anjum

By
HAHiba Anjum

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Twilight’s Taylor Lautner turns to social media with an announcement of her engagement to the love of his life, Tay Dome.

A candid snap of the entire proposal planning was showcased to Instagram by both, his lovely bride-to-be, as well as the actor.

It featured brightly lit candles along a pathway, rose petals across the floor and a proposal on the knee in a tux and shimmery dress.

There was even a caption that read, “my absolute best friend I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU”

Taylor’s announcement featured the same video his lady-love, but with a separate caption that read, 11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true”.

