Lady Gaga shares emotional tribute to Britney Spears: ‘You’re free!’

Sunday Nov 14, 2021
Renowned singer and songwriter Lady Gaga celebrates Britney Spears’ conservatorship termination with a social media tribute.
The singer shared her note to Instagram, alongside a photograph of their candid moment.
It even included a caption that showcased Gaga’s love for Spears and read, I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today you’re a superstar and a super-human being I LOVE YOU”. (sic)
hiba