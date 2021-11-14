Lady Gaga shares emotional tribute to Britney Spears: ‘You’re free!’

Renowned singer and songwriter Lady Gaga celebrates Britney Spears’ conservatorship termination with a social media tribute.



The singer shared her note to Instagram, alongside a photograph of their candid moment.

It even included a caption that showcased Gaga’s love for Spears and read, I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today you’re a superstar and a super-human being I LOVE YOU”. (sic)

Check it out below:

hiba



