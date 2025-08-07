Margot Robbie eyed for lead role in 'Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman' remake

Margot Robbie being considered for lead in 'Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman'

Margot Robbie may be roped in for Tim Burton's upcoming film in the near future.

The Barbie star, 35, is being considered to take on the lead in the filmmaker's remake of the 1958 Sci-Fi horror classic, per The Insneider.

She would also produce the film through her LuckyChap production company.

The project has been in development with Warner Bros. since last year, with Burton on board as director and producer.

Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn initially penned the first draft of the screenplay, but Variety now reports she has exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. The producers are currently searching for a new writer to take over.

Robbie’s final commitment to the role will reportedly depend on the revised script.

In the meantime, Robbie is set to star in and produce the upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel under the banner of her production house LuckyChap. The project will reunite her onscreen with her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling.