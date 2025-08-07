Ana de Armas wants to 'bring her best' for Tom Cruise: Source

Ana de Armas gearing up for major first with Tom Cruise: Source

Ana de Armas is all excited to share the big screen with Tom Cruise.

A source privy to People revealed that the 63-year-old actor and the 37-year-old actress are all set to work together for their upcoming thriller Deeper, after having “a great break together in Vermont," where Ana also owns a house.

"Now, they are still very focused on kicking off their new project together. It's a very important project for both of them. They'll have an intense shooting schedule, but they are ready," the insider told the outlet.

The tipster continued that the Ballerini actress "is both excited and nervous" about working with Tom.

"It's her first time working with Tom, and she wants to bring her best," the source noted.

"She knows Tom has high standards on set, but she's ready for the challenge,” the bird chirped.

About their recent bonding time in England, the insider added, “Ana loves Vermont. It's her place to rest and recharge. She was excited to host Tom and show him around. She took him to all her favorite spots."

It is pertinent to mention that the Mission: Impossible star and Ana first sparked romance rumors back in February.