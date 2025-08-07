 
Geo News

Selena Gomez opens up about her journey from child star to adulthood

Selena Gomez reveals how her journey evolved in the public eye

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 07, 2025

Selena Gomez opens up about growing up in the spotlight
Selena Gomez opens up about growing up in the spotlight

Selena Gomez recently got candid about her journey from childhood stardom to adulthood as she highlights her early fame, and also acknowledged the challenges of evolving in front of the world.

During her latest interview on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, the singer and actress opened up about crossing fame, personal growth, and the challenges of growing in the public eye.

Gomez recalled her early fame, and shared, “Yeah, that was fun. Yeah, yeah. Yeah, yeah,” she said with a smile. But she admitted that growing up while the world watched has never been easy.

“And I’m going to continue to grow,” she continued.

Later, Gomez emphasised that how different it feels to navigate life stages while the world watches, saying, “But I guess it is a bit different when you have gone through the motions of the teenage years to 20s and to early 30s. By all means."

"I have nothing figured out. I just hope that I’ve just become a little bit more mature in a lot of areas,” she added.

Margot Robbie eyed for lead role in 'Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman' remake
Margot Robbie eyed for lead role in 'Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman' remake
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday reveals '2 big rules' imposed by famous parents
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday reveals '2 big rules' imposed by famous parents
Jennifer Hudson reveals her 'happy place' involves boyfriend Common
Jennifer Hudson reveals her 'happy place' involves boyfriend Common
John Cena calls 'lovable loser' identity his 'life-changing' role
John Cena calls 'lovable loser' identity his 'life-changing' role
John Cena gushes over bond with 'Peacemaker' cast
John Cena gushes over bond with 'Peacemaker' cast
Ana de Armas 'loves spending time' with Tom Cruise: Source
Ana de Armas 'loves spending time' with Tom Cruise: Source
Nicki Minaj reacts as new attempt at own Stiletto challenge gets 'explicit'
Nicki Minaj reacts as new attempt at own Stiletto challenge gets 'explicit'
Lohan reveals why 'Mean Girls' experience wasn't as perfect as it seemed
Lohan reveals why 'Mean Girls' experience wasn't as perfect as it seemed