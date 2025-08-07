Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday reveals '2 big rules' imposed by famous parents

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday dishes '2 big rules' by famous parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, candidly dished on some "big" rules that her famous parents gave her.

In a recent chat with Nylon magazine for a story published on Wednesday, August 6, the 17-year-old discussed her upbringing under celebrity parents.

The rising model, who ran her debut walk in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer show in October 2024, revealed the two rules Keith and Nicole imposed on her before entering the industry.

The first one is "I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16," Sunday told the outlet.

The teenager went on to say, "And the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated."

"But I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset," she explained.

Sunday has now returned to Paris Fashion Week to model Miu Miu's recent collection.

It is pertinent that Nicole and Kidman share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rose revealed that her mom inspired her to step into the modeling world, "Growing up, I went to my mom’s photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world," she noted.