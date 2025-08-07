Jennifer Hudson reveals her 'happy place' involves boyfriend Common

Jennifer Hudson gushes over boyfriend Common as she confesses 'happy place'

Jennifer Hudson admits her happy place is being on phone calls with her boyfriend, Common.

The talk show host, 43, made the admission during The Spotlight of Excellence discussion presented by Warner Bros. Television Group at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival.

Hudson mentioned a few things before admitting that her musician boyfriend also has to do with what made her happy, People Magazine reported.

"That is a great question, but what gets me in this spirit? Well, definitely music. And then they Spirit Tunnel me all the time," Hudson said, referring to the viral trend her talk show does to welcome guests.

"Sometimes I play music, of course, I talk to God," she continued before mentioning her beau. "I talk to that man of mine too. He's such a light, and he lifts my spirit so high. But sometimes it's a lot going on."

Hudson also said that as soon as she meets "the energy of the crowd, the audience, and then the guests," she thrives off of it. She also said that seeing how excited audience members are wakes her "right on up."

Hudson has been romantically linked to Common since 2022 when they worked together on the film Breathe. They were spotted together at dinners and seated courtside at basketball games.

In January 2024, Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, seemingly confirming their romance when he gushed, “I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life.”