Selena Gomez shares her unexpected love story with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez opens up about falling for Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is letting fans in on her love story with now-fiancé Benny Blanco, revealing how their connection grew from a casual acquaintance to something deeper and lasting.

In her recent appearance on Jake Shane‘s podcast Therapuss, the Same Old Love hit maker shared how she first met Blanco, “We met when I was 16 because we were going to possibly work together but I didn’t start releasing music until 17/18 officially and so we saw each other around,” Gomez recalled. “He was an acquaintance, if that makes sense. I just thought he was nice.”

Gomez also revealed that at the time, romance wasn’t on her mind, she “just thought he was funny.”

“But I didn’t think anything of it… You need to be where you are, it’s all about timing. Even if I did think, ‘Oh, I need to take this a step forward,’ then it wouldn’t have worked. You have to be there mentally in order to move forward with something healthy,” she added.

However, their paths crossed again while working on her song Single Soon, which unexpectedly played a role in reigniting their connection.

“It wasn’t our favorite,” she laughed. “Just because I can say this ‘cause I’m marrying him—it really wasn’t what I thought I wanted.”

But a casual conversation changed everything, “I asked him to hook me up with anybody that he knew that was cute, and he was like, ‘Oh, we do these dinner nights. You should come,’” Gomez said. “Next thing you know, we’re dating.”