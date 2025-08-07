 
John Cena gushes over bond with 'Peacemaker' cast

The WWE star called his 'Pacemaker' costars 'the 11th Street Kids'

Maliha Javed
August 07, 2025

John Cena praises his bond with ‘Peacemaker’ cast
John Cena praised the close bond he shares with his Pacemaker cast and how much it means to him.

In a recent chat with People, the wrestler-turned-actor shared rare insights into his special bond with his HBO Max series’s costars and that he has never had more fun working on a show than he has with them.

It is pertinent to mention that the team includes Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and more.

Cena revealed that they even have a group chat named “The 11th Street Kids.”

The WWE star dished that he recently messaged the group after attending San Diego Comic-Con, "I sent the '11th Street Kids' — yes, we have a [text] group — I sent them a message that I've never had more fun on any sort of press than yesterday.”

“And gosh, I just laughed and laughed. It's because of the relationships we have. We got a good group." he continued.

“We support each other and allow each other to take big swings. It’s fun,” Cena gushed.

The Suicide Squad alum credited the show’s creator, James Gunn, for bringing the right people together.

“It starts at the top. I love him. He's such a good friend,” he remarked.

