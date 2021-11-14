 
Sunday Nov 14 2021
Travis Scott slapped with 108 lawsuits over Astroworld tragedy

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Travis Scott is slapped with more than 100 lawsuits by families of those dead and injured in the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Nine people died along with 300 injured, which includes a nine-year-old boy in a coma, when thousands of the 50,000 attending rushed to the stage which saw victims being crushed and trampled for over 40 minutes all while Travis performed.

As a consequence, the rapper and event producer Live Nation, saw 108 lawsuits before Harris County District’s closing on Friday.

The lawsuits not only target the above-mentioned parties, but also Drake, who made an on-stage appearance with Travis amid the mayhem. 

