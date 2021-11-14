Lady Gaga looks gorgeous as she graces the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Italy

Lady Gaga arrived at the House of Gucci premiere in Milan, Italy, dressed up in a gorgeous bright red gown on Saturday, November 13.

The diva caught all eyes on her as she stepped on the red carpet, flaunting her sleeveless floor-length dress which was complimented with a thigh-high split, plunged neckline, and a corset-like bodice.

Meanwhile, a beautiful pair of earrings, bracelet and a necklace completed her overall look for the night.

Her bold smoky eye makeup helped Gaga set the event on fire.

The Bad Romance hit-maker also reflected on the night as she posted a series of her pictures on Instagram.

The 35-year-old actor captioned the post, “I cried all day doing press in Milan. I am so grateful and humbled to be in our movie.”

Thanking the designer for a lovely outfit, Gaga added, “HouseOfGucci. Coming Thanksgiving! Father, Son, and tonight…Haus of @Versace.”



