Sunday Nov 14 2021
Lady Gaga looks gorgeous as she graces the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Italy

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Lady Gaga arrived at the House of Gucci premiere in Milan, Italy, dressed up in a gorgeous bright red gown on Saturday, November 13.

The diva caught all eyes on her as she stepped on the red carpet, flaunting her sleeveless floor-length dress which was complimented with a thigh-high split, plunged neckline, and a corset-like bodice.

Meanwhile, a beautiful pair of earrings, bracelet and a necklace completed her overall look for the night.

Her bold smoky eye makeup helped Gaga set the event on fire.

The Bad Romance hit-maker also reflected on the night as she posted a series of her pictures on Instagram.

The 35-year-old actor captioned the post, “I cried all day doing press in Milan. I am so grateful and humbled to be in our movie.”

Thanking the designer for a lovely outfit, Gaga added, “HouseOfGucci. Coming Thanksgiving! Father, Son, and tonight…Haus of @Versace.”


