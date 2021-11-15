‘Bigg Boss 15’ star Raqesh Bapat addresses abrupt exit from show

Bapat has broken his silence after abruptly leaving the 'Bigg Boss 15' house citing an ‘unforeseen’ illness

Raqesh Bapat has broken his silence after abruptly leaving the Bigg Boss 15 house, citing an ‘unforeseen’ illness for his withdrawal.

The exit was announced over the weekend with host Salman Khan informing house members that Bapat had to leave on medical grounds without offering further details.

Bapat, who entered the house just a month ago as a wild card to support girlfriend Shamita Shetty, has since taken to Instagram to explain the sudden end of his Bigg Boss journey.





“Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case. Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short-lived because of health issues," he said, adding that an old issue has come up again.

He went on to assure fans that he is doing well, adding, “To all of you that have been asking, I’m much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first.”

Bapat also had a message for fans on behalf of Shamita and himself as a couple, writing, “I've formed a special connection through this journey which has become precious… We both are proud to have all of you in our lives and for us.”





He also said that he would have stayed inside to entertain his fans further if his health had allowed and that he “never wanted to leave without a proper goodbye”.

“This was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a lifetime as I'm looking forward to being back on my feet soon to entertain all of you!” he concluded.