 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Bigg Boss 15’ star Raqesh Bapat addresses abrupt exit from show

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Bapat has broken his silence after abruptly leaving the Bigg Boss 15 house citing an ‘unforeseen’ illness
Bapat has broken his silence after abruptly leaving the 'Bigg Boss 15' house citing an ‘unforeseen’ illness

Raqesh Bapat has broken his silence after abruptly leaving the Bigg Boss 15 house, citing an ‘unforeseen’ illness for his withdrawal.

The exit was announced over the weekend with host Salman Khan informing house members that Bapat had to leave on medical grounds without offering further details.

Bapat, who entered the house just a month ago as a wild card to support girlfriend Shamita Shetty, has since taken to Instagram to explain the sudden end of his Bigg Boss journey.


“Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case. Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short-lived because of health issues," he said, adding that an old issue has come up again.

He went on to assure fans that he is doing well, adding, “To all of you that have been asking, I’m much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first.”

Bapat also had a message for fans on behalf of Shamita and himself as a couple, writing, “I've formed a special connection through this journey which has become precious… We both are proud to have all of you in our lives and for us.”


He also said that he would have stayed inside to entertain his fans further if his health had allowed and that he “never wanted to leave without a proper goodbye”.

“This was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a lifetime as I'm looking forward to being back on my feet soon to entertain all of you!” he concluded. 

More From Showbiz:

‘Antim’: Salman Khan impressed with Aayush Sharma’s epic transformation

‘Antim’: Salman Khan impressed with Aayush Sharma’s epic transformation
Rani Mukerji completes 25 years in Bollywood, thanks fans for love

Rani Mukerji completes 25 years in Bollywood, thanks fans for love
Saif Ali Khan shares Taimur’s impression of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’

Saif Ali Khan shares Taimur’s impression of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’
Director Rohit Shetty defends showing Muslim villains in ‘Sooryavanshi’

Director Rohit Shetty defends showing Muslim villains in ‘Sooryavanshi’
Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt’s film, ‘Prithviraj’ teaser released

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt’s film, ‘Prithviraj’ teaser released

Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ release

Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ release
Bilal Maqsood confesses he wrote track 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar' for wife Tina

Bilal Maqsood confesses he wrote track 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar' for wife Tina
Alia Bhatt reveals new release date of her film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt reveals new release date of her film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Akcent's Adrian Sina jets off to Hunza to 'promote tourism in Pakistan'

Akcent's Adrian Sina jets off to Hunza to 'promote tourism in Pakistan'
Pics: A sneak peek into Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's family trip to Maldives

Pics: A sneak peek into Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's family trip to Maldives
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked online

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked online
Indian actor Shalu Chourasiya injured in mobile snatching incident

Indian actor Shalu Chourasiya injured in mobile snatching incident

Latest

view all