Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Taylor Swift kicks off ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ by crashing a wedding

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Taylor Swift kicks off ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ by crashing a wedding

Renowned singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has officially unveiled her brand new music video titled I Bet You Think About Me.

The entire project is the brand child of Blake Lively and encompasses Swift’s rebel flair.

The entire video opens with dialogue by Miles Teller as he prepares his wedding speech.

In it, he can be heard saying, "I will never forget the first time that I met you. I thought, 'Wowza, that is the most beautiful girl in the world.' You had the sweetest eyes, the softest smile…”

Shortly thereafter, Swift storms in a blood-red dress defaces the cake and starts her impromptu concert, centre stage. 

Check it out below:



