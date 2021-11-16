Britney Spears celebrates ‘freedom’ with first-ever night out

Britney Spears recently took to social media to celebrate the first-ever outing she’s ever had since her conservatorship got terminated.

The update was posted to Instagram and included a caption that read, What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!!”

“I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!! I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!!”

She also went on to write, “What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you!!!!”

“Psssss please do not laugh at my latest post!!!! I realized I got really excited with my lime green shoulder padded shirt !!! The only person I’ve ever seen wear shoulder pads is @HaileyBieber.”

“She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids!!!! But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ???? Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt …. I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering !!!!”