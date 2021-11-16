 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Britney Spears celebrates ‘freedom’ with first-ever night out

By
HAHiba Anjum

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Britney Spears celebrates ‘freedom’ with first-ever night out
Britney Spears celebrates ‘freedom’ with first-ever night out

Britney Spears recently took to social media to celebrate the first-ever outing she’s ever had since her conservatorship got terminated.

The update was posted to Instagram and included a caption that read, What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!!”

“I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!! I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!!”

She also went on to write, “What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you!!!!”

Britney Spears celebrates ‘freedom’ with first-ever night out

“Psssss please do not laugh at my latest post!!!! I realized I got really excited with my lime green shoulder padded shirt !!! The only person I’ve ever seen wear shoulder pads is @HaileyBieber.”

“She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids!!!! But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ???? Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt …. I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering !!!!”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift kicks off ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ by crashing a wedding

Taylor Swift kicks off ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ by crashing a wedding
Adele shares anguish over people’s reaction to her weight loss

Adele shares anguish over people’s reaction to her weight loss
Anushka Sharma wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

Anushka Sharma wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza
Dwayne Johnson over the moon after Red Notice's 'biggest opening day' on Netflix

Dwayne Johnson over the moon after Red Notice's 'biggest opening day' on Netflix
Adele says ex-husband Simon Konecki 'saved my life'

Adele says ex-husband Simon Konecki 'saved my life'
Queen faces calls to withdraw from royal duties after health concerns

Queen faces calls to withdraw from royal duties after health concerns

Cardi B calls out trolls, ‘There’s no such thing as bad hair’

Cardi B calls out trolls, ‘There’s no such thing as bad hair’
Rust film worker dodges arm amputation after getting spider bite on set

Rust film worker dodges arm amputation after getting spider bite on set
Palace 'carefully calculating' Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans amid health concerns

Palace 'carefully calculating' Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans amid health concerns
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'mourned loss of life' after welcoming first child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'mourned loss of life' after welcoming first child
Ayesha Omar sends love to newly-wed Paris Hilton, star responds

Ayesha Omar sends love to newly-wed Paris Hilton, star responds

SZA checks on a fan passed out mid-concert, reflects on Astroworld tragedy

SZA checks on a fan passed out mid-concert, reflects on Astroworld tragedy

Latest

view all