Tuesday Nov 16 2021
5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

At least 5 members of Sushant’s extended family were killed in a road accident in Bihar on Tuesday
At least five members of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s extended family were killed in a road accident in Bihar on Tuesday morning, reported The Hindustan Times.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred when their vehicle collided with a truck on National Highway 333 in Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

The ill-fated family were returning from Patna after attending the last rites of one Geeta Devi, the sister of Haryana police officer OP Singh who is the brother-in-law of the late SSR.

The Superintendent of Lakhisarai district, Sushil Kumar, has confirmed the accident, saying, “It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna.”

“Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to a hospital in critical condition,” he added.

Of those injured, two have been taken to a health facility in Patna, while two others have been admitted to the Lakhisarai District Hospital. 

The deceased have also been relocated to the Lakhisarai District Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Laljit Singh, Nemani Singh, Ram Chandra Singh, Baby Devi, Anita Devi, and Preetam Kumar. 

