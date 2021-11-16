Ed Sheeran shares hilarious story of how wife lost engagement ring at strip club

Ed Sheeran shared the adorable story of how his wife Cherry Seaborn nearly lost her engagement at a strip club.

Speaking with Charlamagne Tha God on his The God's Honest Truth show the singer spoke about the story behind his lyrics Collide which turned out to be when his wife nearly lost her engagement ring.

"I don't go to strip clubs and stuff like that. I think that's a bad look for me. I don't want to be pictured out at something like that," he first explained.

"I write songs from the heart about relationships that I've had with girls. I don't have a problem with anyone doing that, but it's just not something that I want to do.

"But my friends like going. So we're in Toronto and they go, 'We're going to a strip club'— and mind you, Cherry is there. I'm like, 'Cool guys. I'm peacing out, I'm gonna get some sleep and go back to the hotel.' And that's where she lost it.

"I remember bringing it up the morning after, and sort of like halfway through the conversation. Realizing how stupid it was sounding, 'Hey guys, if you find an engagement ring. Can you-'"

He added, "I just knew it was lost, but it turned out she'd fallen asleep on the couch in the hotel. And it was down the side of the sofa and we found it."