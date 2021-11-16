President calls joint Parliament session tomorrow as govt seeks to pass several bills

President Arif Alvi (upper left), Prime Minister Imran Khan (bottom left), Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif (upper right), and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (bottom left). — PID/AFP/Twitter/File

Government seeks to pass 8-10 bills in joint session tomorrow.

PM Imran Khan slams Opposition for resisting technology.

Opposition determined to oppose government-backed bills.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday summoned a joint session of the Parliament tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12pm as the government eyes passing several bills, with the Opposition all geared up to go against the Centre.



The joint sitting has been convened as the government continues its efforts to coax political allies — the PML-Q and the MQM-P — to rein in their support for the bills it plans to table on the electronic voting machines (EVMs), NAB, and other issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan seems confident about becoming successful in getting the bills proposed by the government approved at the joint session.



Taking to his official Instagram account, the premier shared a video in which he could be seen speaking about the session tomorrow: "A sportsman is always sure about winning right from the moment he puts his foot in the field."

Separately, speaking at a ceremony earlier today, he had said he finds it surprising the Opposition is fearful of a machine, referring to the EVMs the government aims to introduce prior to the next general elections so voting can take place "transparently".



"I am surprised to see the Opposition [resist technology], insisting that voting take place traditionally," the prime minister said.

Allies back PM Imran Khan

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, speaking after a meeting with coalition partners yesterday, had said the allied parties expressed confidence in the prime minister's leadership.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said the prime minister had personally addressed the reservations of the allied parties. "Everyone is on board over online voting for overseas [Pakistanis]."

The MQM-P has decided to support the government on the EVM bill in the joint sitting of Parliament after the party's delegation had received a briefing on the matter, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq confirmed on Tuesday.



Opposition determined to resist govt-backed bills

In response, the joint Opposition is determined to resist the government in tomorrow's sitting and stop it from legislating on "black laws", Geo News reported.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting of the joint Opposition, with the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in the chair. The meeting took place at the Parliament House.

In the meeting, it was decided that all party heads would ensure their lawmakers' attendance during tomorrow's session, as the numbers to block the legislation would matter.

Shahbaz, sharing his thoughts during the meeting, said: "The government has pushed the country towards an economic decline and the masses are burdened with inflation."

The Opposition leader said the government could not save itself through its "black laws" as it is "no better than a crumbling wall".

On Tuesday, Shahbaz had also telephoned PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party central leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Shafiq Tareen, chief of National Party Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Mohsin Dawar and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq as he sought to unify the Opposition parties.

He expressed his appreciation over the united efforts of the Opposition in Parliament and thanked them for their cooperation.

Govt coercing parties to partake in joint session



Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a press conference earlier in the day, said the PTI-led government is pressuring parties with smaller representation to participate in the joint session.

"The incompetent rulers are gearing up to extend their reign [by getting the bills passed in the Parliament]. The incumbent government is ruling on a 'fake' majority," he said.

PDM prepares to move top court against 'controversial' bills

The PDM, a day earlier, had decided to challenge the government's "controversial" bills in the Supreme Court and ramp up the Opposition alliance's country-wide protests.

In a virtual meeting, with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair, the alliance tasked JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza, PML-N Deputy Secretary Atta Tarar, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to prepare legal grounds for challenging the bills in the top court, a statement said.

"The [participants of the meeting] decided to call a meeting of PDM's steering committee on November 22, in which legal suggestions against the government's bills will be presented," the statement said.

The steering committee has also been asked to make recommendations for the "decisive" anti-government long march and present them in the PDM leadership's meeting on November 23.

The Nov 23 meeting will give the final nod for the long march, the statement said.