Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Spider-Man: Intriguing trailer introduces a multiverse of villains

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was officially released at a live event in Sherman Oaks, Calif on Tuesday. 

The eagerly anticipated movie’s second trailer begins with Peter Parker caught in a multiverse of villains, saying,"Ever since I got bit by that spider, we had one week and that's when you found out.”

Actor Tom Holland later also turned to his Instagram to share the three-minute clip.

"We just debuted the trailer to a theatre of fans and the reaction was incredible. Thank you for supporting me throughout my Spider-Man career," the 25-year-old actor said.

While the viewers searched for Andrew and Tobey, to their disappointment, the only villains such as Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, the Green Goblin, and the Lizard reprise their roles.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. The movies will hit theaters December 17. 

