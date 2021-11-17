Nick Jonas touches on personal struggle with diabetes amid National Diabetes Month

Nick Jonas expresses reservations about his health

Nick Jonas recalls the health struggles he’s had to overcome since his diabetes diagnosis.

Speaking in an interview with Beyond Type 1 this Wednesday, the singer-actor shed light on his 16-year long struggle with the disease.

"Today resonates with me personally because it's the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was thirteen, "I was devastated - frightened... Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end?" Nick Jonas' video comes in honor of National Diabetes Month.



Reacting to singer's post, father Kevin Jonas commented: "We will never forget that day. You inspire us all. Love you."

He also went on to admit, that Priyanka Chopra, his wife, has been helping him deal with diabetes.

"Having a partner that is loving and supportive and thoughtful in that way is really important. And I'm really grateful for that," he said in the interview.