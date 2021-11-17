David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham gets into recording studio, teases return to music

Cruz took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of himself singing his heart out in a recording studio

David and Victoria Beckham’s 16-year-old son Cruz Beckham is all set to launch his own music career, teasing fans to snaps of him in the recording booth.

Cruz, who first stepped into the music industry in 2016 with festive single If Everyday was Christmas in 2016, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of himself singing his heart out in a recording studio, confirming that he will be reviving his music career.

From the snaps, it seems like Cruz really got his singing game on in the studio, clutching his hands in front of him as he croons the unknown tracks on the recording mic.





He also teased his recording session on his Instagram Story, calling it “one of the best ones yet”.

The post was met with excitement from his 1.8 million followers, with many sharing how excited they were for new music in more than four years.

Model Nicola Peltz, fiancé of Cruz’s older brother Brooklyn Beckham, also left a comment on the youngsters post, simply pumping him up with “CRUZ” with a clapping and heart-eyes emoji.