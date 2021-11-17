 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian fights for death row Julius Jones' freedom

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian fights for death row Julius Jones freedom

Kim Kardashian is using her influence to fight for inmate Julius Jones’ case who is set for execution.

Speaking to TMZ, his sister Antoinette Jones shared that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been keeping in touch with the family to check on how they are holding up as well as Julius.

The reality TV star even took to Twitter to share updates on the situation.

"Julius, his family and everyone on his team are still hopeful Stitt will do the right thing," Kardashian tweeted. 

"Today, Julius' family and close friends received invites to his execution. I can’t even imagine how they all must be feeling right now."

"My heart breaks for Julius and so many others who have suffered from such tragic miscarriage of justice," Kardashian tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention that Jones was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman and father Paul Howell. 

The death row inmate has maintained his innocence.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears gives sneak-peak into how she plans to use her freedom

Britney Spears gives sneak-peak into how she plans to use her freedom
Chrissy Teigen faces backlash for 'tone-deaf' Squid Game party

Chrissy Teigen faces backlash for 'tone-deaf' Squid Game party
Queen Elizabeth conducts first face to face audience since October 19

Queen Elizabeth conducts first face to face audience since October 19
Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther won’t be recast, says Marvel exec

Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther won’t be recast, says Marvel exec

The Kid LAROI taking break from spotlight to focus on himself

The Kid LAROI taking break from spotlight to focus on himself

Lawsuit filed against 'Kurulus: Osman' actor Burak Özçivit

Lawsuit filed against 'Kurulus: Osman' actor Burak Özçivit
Jesy Nelson misses her solo performance after testing positive for Covid-19

Jesy Nelson misses her solo performance after testing positive for Covid-19

Alec Baldwin’s brother defends him amid ‘Rust’ shooting scandal

Alec Baldwin’s brother defends him amid ‘Rust’ shooting scandal

Olivia Wilde steps out to support beau Harry Styles in his concert merch

Olivia Wilde steps out to support beau Harry Styles in his concert merch
Kirsten Dunst says 'Spider-Man' pay gap was ‘extreme’

Kirsten Dunst says 'Spider-Man' pay gap was ‘extreme’
Queen issues message after missing Church assembly for the first time in 51 years

Queen issues message after missing Church assembly for the first time in 51 years
David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham gets into recording studio, teases return to music

David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham gets into recording studio, teases return to music

Latest

view all