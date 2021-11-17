Kim Kardashian fights for death row Julius Jones' freedom

Kim Kardashian is using her influence to fight for inmate Julius Jones’ case who is set for execution.

Speaking to TMZ, his sister Antoinette Jones shared that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been keeping in touch with the family to check on how they are holding up as well as Julius.

The reality TV star even took to Twitter to share updates on the situation.

"Julius, his family and everyone on his team are still hopeful Stitt will do the right thing," Kardashian tweeted.

"Today, Julius' family and close friends received invites to his execution. I can’t even imagine how they all must be feeling right now."

"My heart breaks for Julius and so many others who have suffered from such tragic miscarriage of justice," Kardashian tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention that Jones was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman and father Paul Howell.

The death row inmate has maintained his innocence.