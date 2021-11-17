Meghan Markle does sit-down interview on Ellen DeGeneres show

Meghan Markle is gearing up for her return to TV in her first sit-down interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

This Thursday the Duchess of Sussex will make her appearance on the Ellen Show.

In the sneak peak clip it showed the former actress reminiscing about the life in the spotlight before marrying Prince Harry.

"I would park on gate three and I would scoot on over and the security guards here would always say 'break a leg, I hope you get it'. So driving today was very different."

"I had this very old Ford Explorer Sport and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door so after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro."

When the host, Ellen, questioned if anyone noted her stealth antics, Meghan said: "No I would play it off, I’d go 'Oh, I’m just looking for my resume, highlighters for my script. Maybe it’s back there'."