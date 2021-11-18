Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ sports ‘unbelievable’ opening weekend numbers

Dwayne Johnson’s brand new film Red Notice has officially surpassed all of Netflix’s weekend release numbers in an “unbelievable” turn of events.

The actor-turned-rapper rejoiced over the news with a video colleague featuring highlights from the entire film, as well as a caption that showcased his excitement.

It read, “The AMAZING GLOBAL NEWS continues You’ve now made RED NOTICE THE BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND OF ALL TIME for @netflix”.

“Tomorrow we’ll be reporting the unbelievable metrics from the collective 190+ territories worldwide where we’ve released ~ I’ll share the fascinating intel with you all.”

“We are shattering records and raising the bar - and I’m so grateful (and humbled) to you and your families around the world for this insane reaction of LOVING RED NOTICE!!!

