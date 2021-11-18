 
entertainment
Meghan Markle Ellen DeGeneres interview causing ‘dread’ in the Palace: report

Experts have officially spoken out regarding Meghan Markle’s brand new interview teaser with Ellen DeGeneres and believe ‘dread’ has already started forming around Buckingham Palace.

Royal expert, author and biographer Angela Levin made this claim during her interview with The Sun and also weighed in on Meghan’s interview teaser with Ellen DeGeneres.

"Meghan was acting that everything was wonderful and so funny and isn't she sweet and a bit shy. And it's not going to work really.”

She also went on to say that Meghan is just “trying to be a really natural ordinary girl. She's desperate for publicity, desperate for people to watch and see her.”

In light of this, there is a possibility that this announcement “will spark dread” among Buckingham Palace staffers.

