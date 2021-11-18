 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle drops rare insight into royal baby Lilibet: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Meghan Markle drops rare insight into royal baby Lilibet: report
Meghan Markle drops rare insight into royal baby Lilibet: report

Meghan Markle recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shared some rare insights into developmental struggles daughter Lilibet has been facing since she started teething.

Meghan made the admission during her upcoming interview with Ellen DeGeneres and according to a rare clip obtained by People magazine, the Duchess highlighted some struggles her infant is facing.

The 40-year-old mother-of-two started off by telling the host that she is looking for “anything to relieve” her daughter’s teething struggles.

But was met with a joking quip about choosing alcohol before the host admitted, “That's Auntie Ellen for you! That's why I don't have kids.”

.This is the first interview Meghan has ever had since her explosive bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

More From Entertainment:

Shawn Mendes announces split from Camila Cabello: ‘It’s over guys’

Shawn Mendes announces split from Camila Cabello: ‘It’s over guys’
Watch: Adele performs emotional rendition of ‘To Be Loved’ from album 30

Watch: Adele performs emotional rendition of ‘To Be Loved’ from album 30
Prince Charles ‘all set’ for Lilibet’s christening plans: report

Prince Charles ‘all set’ for Lilibet’s christening plans: report
Meghan Markle may ‘lose all credibility’ over lawsuit ‘twist’: report

Meghan Markle may ‘lose all credibility’ over lawsuit ‘twist’: report
Meghan Markle Ellen DeGeneres interview causing ‘dread’ in the Palace: report

Meghan Markle Ellen DeGeneres interview causing ‘dread’ in the Palace: report
Britney Spears slams ‘opportunistic’ family: ‘They should be in jail’

Britney Spears slams ‘opportunistic’ family: ‘They should be in jail’
‘Rust’ scriptwriter sues Alec Baldwin for firing a gun: report

‘Rust’ scriptwriter sues Alec Baldwin for firing a gun: report
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ sports ‘unbelievable’ opening weekend numbers

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ sports ‘unbelievable’ opening weekend numbers
Britney Spears’ lawyer imposes ‘care plan’ to ‘aid in decision-making’

Britney Spears’ lawyer imposes ‘care plan’ to ‘aid in decision-making’
Royal Family ‘in desperate need’ of Queen’s protection: report

Royal Family ‘in desperate need’ of Queen’s protection: report
Adele returns with new ferocity on '30' album

Adele returns with new ferocity on '30' album
Britney Spears wants to ‘start all over again’ after conservatorship: source

Britney Spears wants to ‘start all over again’ after conservatorship: source

Latest

view all