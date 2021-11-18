Meghan Markle drops rare insight into royal baby Lilibet: report

Meghan Markle recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shared some rare insights into developmental struggles daughter Lilibet has been facing since she started teething.

Meghan made the admission during her upcoming interview with Ellen DeGeneres and according to a rare clip obtained by People magazine, the Duchess highlighted some struggles her infant is facing.

The 40-year-old mother-of-two started off by telling the host that she is looking for “anything to relieve” her daughter’s teething struggles.

But was met with a joking quip about choosing alcohol before the host admitted, “That's Auntie Ellen for you! That's why I don't have kids.”

.This is the first interview Meghan has ever had since her explosive bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.