 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Duchess Camilla gives Prince Charles ‘reality checks’: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Duchess Camilla gives Prince Charles ‘reality checks’: report
Duchess Camilla gives Prince Charles ‘reality checks’: report

Royal courtiers recently lauded Duchess Camilla’s ability to give Prince Charles frequent reality checks and keep him on the ‘straight and narrow’.

This claim’s been made by a former courtier and during their interview with The Telegraph, they explained that Camilla’s late introduction to royal life is something that’s provided her with a unique perspective when it comes to helping Prince Charles.

They also went on to say, “She has spent the vast majority of her life living outside the Royal Family and so she understands the differences between the two worlds.”

"She understands how strange the world of the Royal Family can be, and how the public sees that, and knows that at times her husband, the Prince of Wales, can’t see that.”

“When she goes to her house in Wiltshire there is none of the apparatus of Royal life; it’s just her and the dogs, and maybe her children and other guests, so she regularly engages in a fairly ‘normal’ life, where her children will tell her how the outside world views things the Royal Family are doing.”

“It means she is better able than almost anyone else to persuade certain members of the Royal Family of a certain point of view that they might not see otherwise.”

More From Entertainment:

Shawn Mendes announces split from Camila Cabello: ‘It’s over guys’

Shawn Mendes announces split from Camila Cabello: ‘It’s over guys’
Meghan Markle drops rare insight into royal baby Lilibet: report

Meghan Markle drops rare insight into royal baby Lilibet: report
Watch: Adele performs emotional rendition of ‘To Be Loved’ from album 30

Watch: Adele performs emotional rendition of ‘To Be Loved’ from album 30
Prince Charles ‘all set’ for Lilibet’s christening plans: report

Prince Charles ‘all set’ for Lilibet’s christening plans: report
Meghan Markle may ‘lose all credibility’ over lawsuit ‘twist’: report

Meghan Markle may ‘lose all credibility’ over lawsuit ‘twist’: report
Meghan Markle Ellen DeGeneres interview causing ‘dread’ in the Palace: report

Meghan Markle Ellen DeGeneres interview causing ‘dread’ in the Palace: report
Britney Spears slams ‘opportunistic’ family: ‘They should be in jail’

Britney Spears slams ‘opportunistic’ family: ‘They should be in jail’
‘Rust’ scriptwriter sues Alec Baldwin for firing a gun: report

‘Rust’ scriptwriter sues Alec Baldwin for firing a gun: report
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ sports ‘unbelievable’ opening weekend numbers

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ sports ‘unbelievable’ opening weekend numbers
Britney Spears’ lawyer imposes ‘care plan’ to ‘aid in decision-making’

Britney Spears’ lawyer imposes ‘care plan’ to ‘aid in decision-making’
Royal Family ‘in desperate need’ of Queen’s protection: report

Royal Family ‘in desperate need’ of Queen’s protection: report
Adele returns with new ferocity on '30' album

Adele returns with new ferocity on '30' album

Latest

view all