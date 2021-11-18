 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson confirm their relationship?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson confirm their relationship?
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson confirm their relationship?

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian celebrated the 28th birthday of her rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson as romance heats up.

Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner joined US rapper Flavor Flav at his residence for the 28th birthday celebrations of Pete Davidson.

Flav turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos featuring Kim Kardashian, Kris and Pete in matching SKIMS pyjamas.

He posted the photos with caption “FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner.”

“Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday.”

Fans have started speculating Kim and Pete have seemingly confirmed their romance as they celebrated the Saturday Night Live star’s birthday together.

Kim, who split from husband Kanye West in February, and Pete looked perfectly relaxed in each other's company.

More From Entertainment:

US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at cookie shop

US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at cookie shop
Queen Elizabeth’s appearances in the last month

Queen Elizabeth’s appearances in the last month
Shawn Mendes announces split from Camila Cabello: ‘It’s over guys’

Shawn Mendes announces split from Camila Cabello: ‘It’s over guys’
Duchess Camilla gives Prince Charles ‘reality checks’: report

Duchess Camilla gives Prince Charles ‘reality checks’: report
Meghan Markle drops rare insight into royal baby Lilibet: report

Meghan Markle drops rare insight into royal baby Lilibet: report
Watch: Adele performs emotional rendition of ‘To Be Loved’ from album 30

Watch: Adele performs emotional rendition of ‘To Be Loved’ from album 30
Prince Charles ‘all set’ for Lilibet’s christening plans: report

Prince Charles ‘all set’ for Lilibet’s christening plans: report
Meghan Markle may ‘lose all credibility’ over lawsuit ‘twist’: report

Meghan Markle may ‘lose all credibility’ over lawsuit ‘twist’: report
Meghan Markle Ellen DeGeneres interview causing ‘dread’ in the Palace: report

Meghan Markle Ellen DeGeneres interview causing ‘dread’ in the Palace: report
Britney Spears slams ‘opportunistic’ family: ‘They should be in jail’

Britney Spears slams ‘opportunistic’ family: ‘They should be in jail’
‘Rust’ scriptwriter sues Alec Baldwin for firing a gun: report

‘Rust’ scriptwriter sues Alec Baldwin for firing a gun: report
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ sports ‘unbelievable’ opening weekend numbers

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ sports ‘unbelievable’ opening weekend numbers

Latest

view all