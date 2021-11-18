Hip-hop star Young Dolph shot and killed in Memphis

Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 17

Rapper Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph, was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 17, reported TMZ.

The 36-year-old was fatally shot outside a bakeshop in his hometown, with employees’ eyewitness records stating that an unidentified man drove up to the rapper and shot him as he walked in.

Dolph’s death was confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in a tweet later on Wednesday.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” he said.

The hip-hop community took to social media to react to the horrific news, with Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion writing, “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always!"

Dolph and Megan Thee Stallion worked together on the 2020 song RNB.



Chance The Rapper and Gucci Mane also mourned the rapper on Twitter.

“R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart,” tweeted Gucci Mane while Chance The Rapper said, “God bless Dolph… Real independent Memphis rapper born in Chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man.”