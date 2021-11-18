 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Hip-hop star Young Dolph shot and killed in Memphis

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 17
Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 17

Rapper Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph, was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 17, reported TMZ.

The 36-year-old was fatally shot outside a bakeshop in his hometown, with employees’ eyewitness records stating that an unidentified man drove up to the rapper and shot him as he walked in.

Dolph’s death was confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in a tweet later on Wednesday.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” he said.

The hip-hop community took to social media to react to the horrific news, with Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion writing, “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always!"

Dolph and Megan Thee Stallion worked together on the 2020 song RNB.

Chance The Rapper and Gucci Mane also mourned the rapper on Twitter.

“R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart,” tweeted Gucci Mane while Chance The Rapper said, “God bless Dolph… Real independent Memphis rapper born in Chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen gives this Christmas gift to 1500 staff members each year

Queen gives this Christmas gift to 1500 staff members each year
New crisis hits Prince Charles charity as future king visits Egypt

New crisis hits Prince Charles charity as future king visits Egypt

Model Christy Giles found dead outside hospital in LA

Model Christy Giles found dead outside hospital in LA
Prince Charles visits Jesus baptism site, collects holy water for royal baptisms

Prince Charles visits Jesus baptism site, collects holy water for royal baptisms
Jade Thirlwall shares Little Mix bandmates sought therapy after Jesy Nelson’s exit

Jade Thirlwall shares Little Mix bandmates sought therapy after Jesy Nelson’s exit
Gigi Hadid unveils new hairstyle after Zayn Malik split

Gigi Hadid unveils new hairstyle after Zayn Malik split

Turkish band ‘Fungistanbul’ recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band ‘Fungistanbul’ recycles rubbish into sounds
Queen Elizabeth congratulates Sir Brendan Foster

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Sir Brendan Foster
Ellen DeGeneres pokes fun at Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' TV appearance in viral clip

Ellen DeGeneres pokes fun at Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' TV appearance in viral clip
Camila-Shawn breakup: Recalling the sensual song that sparked duo's romance

Camila-Shawn breakup: Recalling the sensual song that sparked duo's romance
Adele gives John Mayer life advice post divorce

Adele gives John Mayer life advice post divorce

Pink reveals ordeal of 'brutal' hip surgery in heart-wrenching Instagram post

Pink reveals ordeal of 'brutal' hip surgery in heart-wrenching Instagram post

Latest

view all