Prince Charles, Camilla land in Egypt for royal tour

Charles and Camilla arrived in Egypt on Thursday, marking the start of the second leg of their Middle East tour

Prince Charles and wife Camilla arrived in Egypt on Thursday, marking the start of the second leg of their Middle East tour, reported The Telegraph.

The royal couple arrived at the Al-Ittahadiya Palace after spending two days in Jordan. They were formally welcomed by President Sisi and First Lady Entissar Amer.

Prince Charles and President Sisi are scheduled to attend a private bilateral meeting next, before the Prince and Camilla head on to meet Cairo’s Grand Imam of al-Azhar.

They will then attend a formal reception celebrating Egypt-UK ties in the evening near the Egyptian pyramids.

According to Chris Fitzgerald, the deputy private secretary to the Prince, climate change will be the main theme of Charles and Camilla’s visit. They are also are expected to discuss religious tolerance, inter-faith dialogue, female empowerment, and cultural heritage.

"In this decisive decade for climate action, the next 12 months is expected to see a significant co-operation between the UK and Egypt. Indeed, both visits will have a major focus on addressing the climate crisis,” Mr. Fitzgerald has said.