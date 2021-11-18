 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Camilla land in Egypt for royal tour

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Charles and Camilla arrived in Egypt on Thursday, marking the start of the second leg of their Middle East tour
Charles and Camilla arrived in Egypt on Thursday, marking the start of the second leg of their Middle East tour

Prince Charles and wife Camilla arrived in Egypt on Thursday, marking the start of the second leg of their Middle East tour, reported The Telegraph.

The royal couple arrived at the Al-Ittahadiya Palace after spending two days in Jordan. They were formally welcomed by President Sisi and First Lady Entissar Amer.

Prince Charles and President Sisi are scheduled to attend a private bilateral meeting next, before the Prince and Camilla head on to meet Cairo’s Grand Imam of al-Azhar.

Prince Charles, Camilla land in Egypt for royal tour

They will then attend a formal reception celebrating Egypt-UK ties in the evening near the Egyptian pyramids.

According to Chris Fitzgerald, the deputy private secretary to the Prince, climate change will be the main theme of Charles and Camilla’s visit. They are also are expected to discuss religious tolerance, inter-faith dialogue, female empowerment, and cultural heritage.

"In this decisive decade for climate action, the next 12 months is expected to see a significant co-operation between the UK and Egypt. Indeed, both visits will have a major focus on addressing the climate crisis,” Mr. Fitzgerald has said. 

More From Entertainment:

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena
Queen makes second public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Queen makes second public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'whole world' in latest interview

Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'whole world' in latest interview

Harry and Meghan decline Palace invite to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry and Meghan decline Palace invite to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalogue

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalogue
Travis Scott sued for $750m after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott sued for $750m after Astroworld tragedy
Lady Gaga updates fans on her dog walker's health: 'I'm grateful we didn't lose him'

Lady Gaga updates fans on her dog walker's health: 'I'm grateful we didn't lose him'
Meghan Markle's half-sister says Duchess of Sussex committed perjury

Meghan Markle's half-sister says Duchess of Sussex committed perjury

Watch: Harry Styles' mother dances with beau Olivia Wilde's kids in viral video

Watch: Harry Styles' mother dances with beau Olivia Wilde's kids in viral video
'LA is not the place to go dating when you're Adele,' says singer

'LA is not the place to go dating when you're Adele,' says singer
Queen gives this Christmas gift to 1500 staff members each year

Queen gives this Christmas gift to 1500 staff members each year
New crisis hits Prince Charles charity as future king visits Egypt

New crisis hits Prince Charles charity as future king visits Egypt

Latest

view all