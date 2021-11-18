Two men involved in Young Dolph killing, surveillance footage reveals

The gunmen that killed Young Dolph were spotted via surveillance.

As per footage obtained by TMZ, it showed two heavily concealed men decked out in sweatpants, jackets, hats and masks gunning down the rapper with a pistol and a Draco AK-47 pistol.

The 36-year-old was fatally shot outside a bakeshop in his hometown Memphis, with employees’ eyewitness records initially stating that an unidentified man drove up to the rapper and shot him as he walked in.

But as per recent development it reveals that two men were involved in the rapper's murder.

It is pertinent to mention that Dolph’s death was confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in a tweet later on Wednesday.