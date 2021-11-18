Ellen DeGeneres'video featuring Meghan Markle gets half a million views in an hour

Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday shared a clip from her interview with Meghan Markle on her social media accounts.



"When they were keeping their relationship a secret, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, snuck out to a Halloween party," she captioned her post.

The clip, which shows Meghan sharing details of the Halloween party, had more than half a million views within an hour after the TV show host shared it on Instagram.

Meghan is appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in her first visit to a television talk show since becoming a member of the British royal family.

She sat down with DeGeneres for an episode that will air in the United States on Thursday, producers of the daytime show said on Wednesday.









