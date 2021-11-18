 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres'video featuring Meghan Markle gets half a million views in an hour

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Ellen DeGeneresvideo featuring Meghan Markle gets half a million views in an hour

Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday shared a clip from her interview with Meghan Markle on her social media accounts.

"When they were keeping their relationship a secret, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, snuck out to a Halloween party," she captioned her post.

The clip, which shows Meghan sharing details of the Halloween party, had more than half a million views within an hour after the TV show host shared it on Instagram.

Meghan is appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in her first visit to a television talk show since becoming a member of the British royal family. 

She  sat down with DeGeneres for an episode that will air in the United States on Thursday, producers of the daytime show said on Wednesday.



More From Entertainment:

Marvel introduces Harry Styles' character as Thanos' brother

Marvel introduces Harry Styles' character as Thanos' brother

Drake delays new song 'Splash Brothers' release over Astroworld tragedy

Drake delays new song 'Splash Brothers' release over Astroworld tragedy
Two men involved in Young Dolph killing, surveillance footage reveals

Two men involved in Young Dolph killing, surveillance footage reveals

Reese Witherspoon invests in Spanx

Reese Witherspoon invests in Spanx
Lily James looks unrecognizable in 'Pam & Tommy' trailer

Lily James looks unrecognizable in 'Pam & Tommy' trailer
Prince Charles, Camilla land in Egypt for royal tour

Prince Charles, Camilla land in Egypt for royal tour
Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena
Queen makes second public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Queen makes second public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'whole world' in latest interview

Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'whole world' in latest interview

Harry and Meghan decline Palace invite to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry and Meghan decline Palace invite to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalogue

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalogue
Travis Scott sued for $750m after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott sued for $750m after Astroworld tragedy

Latest

view all