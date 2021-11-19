 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Reuters

Helen Mirren to be honoured with SAG lifetime award

By
Reuters

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Mirren has played more than 70 roles ranging from Queen Elizabeth to a secret services assassin
Mirren has played more than 70 roles ranging from Queen Elizabeth to a secret services assassin

LOS ANGELE: Britain's Helen Mirren will get a lifetime achievement award from her fellow actors at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards ceremony next year, organizers said on Thursday.

Mirren, an Oscar winner, has played more than 70 roles ranging from Queen Elizabeth to a secret services assassin over her 45 year career across film, television and theatre.

"Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent," said Fran Drescher, president of the SAG-AFTRA union for Hollywood actors.

"She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances," Drescher added in a statement.

Mirren, 76, will add the award to her Oscar, four Emmys, five SAG awards and a Tony. She started her career on the British stage in the 1960s and had a breakthrough role in television as a troubled police detective in "Prime Suspect" before moving into movies such as "The Queen," "Gosford Park," "RED," and "F9: The Fast Saga."

Mirren said she was honored to get the award, which will be handed out at the SAG ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 27.

“Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me,” she said in a statement.

Previous recent SAG lifetime achievement honorees include Robert De Niro, Alan Alda, Carol Burnett and Lily Tomlin.

More From Entertainment:

Insider spills Shawn Mendes initiated devastating split from Camila Cabello

Insider spills Shawn Mendes initiated devastating split from Camila Cabello
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are officially dating: Insider

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are officially dating: Insider
Video: Meghan Markle fans burst into laughter over Ellen DeGeneres prank

Video: Meghan Markle fans burst into laughter over Ellen DeGeneres prank
Meghan Markle faces ‘greater potential of dignity loss than Harry’: report

Meghan Markle faces ‘greater potential of dignity loss than Harry’: report
Meghan Markle made a ‘deal with the devil’ for US fame: report

Meghan Markle made a ‘deal with the devil’ for US fame: report
Meghan Markle spills rare details of Archie’s bond with Lilibet

Meghan Markle spills rare details of Archie’s bond with Lilibet
Photo: Meghan Markle rare photograph of Archie feeling rescue chickens

Photo: Meghan Markle rare photograph of Archie feeling rescue chickens
Britney Spears’ lawyers looking to ‘transfer all assets’: report

Britney Spears’ lawyers looking to ‘transfer all assets’: report
Adele reveals insecurities that trouble her despite 100-pound weight loss

Adele reveals insecurities that trouble her despite 100-pound weight loss
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘want some show of commitment’ by Prince William, Kate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘want some show of commitment’ by Prince William, Kate
Madonna ‘gearing up for war’ against Britney Spears’ conservators: source

Madonna ‘gearing up for war’ against Britney Spears’ conservators: source
Jennifer Lopez weighs in on plans for a future wedding: ‘I am romantic’

Jennifer Lopez weighs in on plans for a future wedding: ‘I am romantic’

Latest

view all