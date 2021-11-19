Adele’s much-awaited album ‘30’ officially released

Adele’s fans are having a time of their lives as they welcomed the Grammy-winning singer’s much-awaited album, 30 on Friday.

The 33-year-old songster has been garnering a whole lot of attention for a few weeks after she teased her fans with the announcement of upcoming album on social media.

The hotly-anticipated set is Adele’s first album in six years after, 25 which was released in 2015.

Her fans are finally shedding tears of joy as the set has been officially released.

Earlier the British songwriter first launched a single ‘Easy on Me’, followed by a glimpse into an iconic track list.

Meanwhile, her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey sky-rocketed the songs’ hype when the Hello hit-maker got candid about the efforts she put in the masterpiece especially amid her spilt with husband, Simon Konecki.

The Rolling In The Deep singer on October 13 shared a detailed post in which she made her come back official.

The post read, “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually.

I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

"It was just exhausting trying to keep going with it. It's a process -- the process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day wasn't really a plan that I had when I became a mom," Adele opened up.

