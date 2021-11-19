Justin Bieber sends Birmingham fans into frenzy as he launches his Justice World Tour

 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who is set to perform at Resorts World Arena as part of his Justice World Tour, sent Birmingham fans into a frenzy as he launched his hotly anticipated tour.

The tickets for the Birmingham date at Resorts World Arena has reportedly been sold out within 30 minutes. Excited fans of the super popstar have snapped up the tickets.

The tour, taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, will see the Grammy winner to more than 20 countries and play dozens of dates. More shows are set to be announced in Asia and the Middle East shortly.

Justin Bieber Resorts World Arena tickets all but sold out in 30 minutes with floor standing and reserved seating tickets gone. According to Ticketmaster, all venues except for Aberdeen were running low on tickets within minutes, indicating phenomenal demand for the singer.

As per reports, there were only few official platinum tickets left for the Resorts World Arena show in Birmingham on February 22, 2023.

