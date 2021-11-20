Kendall Jenner super excited as she crosses 200m Instagram followers

Kendall Jenner has expressed her excitement and extended love to her fans as she crossed 200 million Instagram followers.



The 26-year-old turned to the Facebook-owned app and said “200m of you! i love you and hiiii” followed by a heart emoticon.

She further said, “i’m sending only the most positive vibes and a virtual group hug! take care of yourself, love yourself, remind yourself everyday how wonderful you are!”

“YOU'RE UNIQUE, YOU'RE SPECIAL, YOU'RE LOVED,” Kendall Jenner further said.

Fans and friends showered love on Kendall shortly after she reached the 200 million milestone.



Kendall is the third among the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to cross 200 million Instagram followers.

Kylie Jenner is followed by over 282 million and their elder sister Kim Kardashian is followed by 264 million on photo-video sharing platform.