Saturday Nov 20 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Ayeza Khan seeks honest opinion over her new hairstyle

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Ayeza Khan has sought honest opinion from her over 10 million Instagram followers for her new hairstyle and has received mixed reactions.

The Yaariyan actor took to Instagram and shared her dazzling photo with a new hair look.

Ayeza said, “Hey guys! So you know that im really proud of my kalay lambay baal but I've been thinking of cutting them short for sometime now. And i finally did ittt!!!”

She continued, “But mujhy ap logon k honest opinions chahiye. So comment below and let me know!! #YehHoiNaBaat.”

Fans and friends dropped mixed comments to express their honest opinions.

One fan commented, “You want honest opinion so it didn't suits you.”

Another fan wrote “Ye suit nahi kar rhe aapki personality pr.”

“Long hair suit you more dear,” commented one more fan.

Some friends liked Ayeza Khan new hairstyle and praised her.

“Beauty queen,” wrote a fan.

Another follower commented “Fantastic.”

