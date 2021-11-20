Selena Gomez's mother reveals she was body shamed after hospitalization

Mandy Teefey, the mother of singer Selena Gomez, has revealed that she was body shamed for gaining weight.



Taking to Instagram, she said she gained 60 lbs. during a recent hospitalization with life-threatening double pneumonia"

She said it happened a month before she had appeared with her daughter on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine.

"I wasn't ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out comments on my weight were going to be DM'd to me," Teefey started in the caption.

"I just posted a polite offer instead of the name calling," Teefey wrote. "But, I was out of the hospital for maybe 3 1/2 weeks from double pneumonia. I was told I had days to live. I had miracle Drs. and love from my family and friends to keep me going. I fought. The Drs. fought and I was one of the few who made it out."







