Eminem last month made a surprise appearance as rapper LL Cool J marked his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a medley of his songs.

Em joined him for 'Rock The Bells' after the rapper started his performance with 'Rock Around The Clock' and 'Going Back To Cali'.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper on Sunday shared a picture with LL Cool J to announced that the the star-studded ceremony airs on Saturday, Nov. 20, on HBO.