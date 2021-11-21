 
Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA

V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope recently showed off the candid snaps they were able to take alongside Lizzo from Los Angeles.

The photographs were taken during Harry Styles' Love On Tour show in Los Angeles and showcase the group posing with peace signs from atop a viewing balcony.

People reports BTS, Lizzo and SZA even danced and sang along to the lyrics in front of thrilled fans.

The caption atop their post read We met @lizzo.”

Check it out below:

Even Lizzo shared the same photographs from the event but captioned the boys as ‘my besties’.

Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA


