 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘spills real feelings’ for royal title to Ellen: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Body language experts have finally cracked Meghan Markle’s real feelings regarding her royal title.

Body language expert Judi James shared it all while speaking to The Sun.

Ms James dubbed Meghan’s body language during the majority of the interview to be "fun-loving, carefree and very playful version.”

"Watching Meghan’s body language here it so easy to imagine the years of conflict, controversy and heartbreak never existed.”

"This is ‘Meghan Lite’, an apparently fun-loving, carefree and very playful version of the woman we have seen on first Oprah and then in active campaigning mode.”

She also speculated that it appears "Almost as though Meghan is keen to outdo her husband with his 'joker Prince' tag here."

However, at one key point in her reactions, Meghan gave away her thoughts regarding her own royal title.

Ms James noted that the royal "giggles when Ellen uses it" and even "places her hand over her face in a cut-off ritual that seems to imply modesty".

But, within a few seconds of that, "She adopts a less giggly and more assertive tone to speak about her campaign for federal paid leave.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry choosing talk shows to be ‘seen and heard’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry choosing talk shows to be ‘seen and heard’: report
Prince Harry ‘cultivating happy medium’ between Meghan Markle, Royal Family

Prince Harry ‘cultivating happy medium’ between Meghan Markle, Royal Family
Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS
Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA

Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA
Halyna Hutchins’ husband releases official obituary: ‘Our family dreams devastated

Halyna Hutchins’ husband releases official obituary: ‘Our family dreams devastated
Paris Hilton’s mom ‘changes the subject’ at ‘any mention’ of boarding school

Paris Hilton’s mom ‘changes the subject’ at ‘any mention’ of boarding school
Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’

Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’
Lady Gaga fawns over Britney Spears: ‘She changed the music industry!’

Lady Gaga fawns over Britney Spears: ‘She changed the music industry!’
Eminem wants fans to watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

Eminem wants fans to watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony
Selena Gomez's mother reveals she was body shamed after hospitalization

Selena Gomez's mother reveals she was body shamed after hospitalization

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star announces new project

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star announces new project

Jen Psaki's remarks defending Kamala Harris are out of 'Meghan Markle playbook': Piers Morgan

Jen Psaki's remarks defending Kamala Harris are out of 'Meghan Markle playbook': Piers Morgan

Latest

view all