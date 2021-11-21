 
entertainment
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan Duzyatan announces collaboration with PUBG

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is best known as Ertugrul, has announced his collaboration with the PUBG.

Taking to Instagram, Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared his stunning graphic picture depicting him a PUBG fighter.

He wrote in Turkish which reads: “Collaboration coming soon. Keep on watching.. @pubgmobile_tr, # pubgmobileturkey.”

PUBG, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a video game series also shared Engin’s same picture and said, “Engin Altan Düzyatan is only on PUBG MOBILE soon!.”

Commenting on the post, Engin’s co-star Cavit Çetin Güner aka Dogan, said: “We didn't fight, you didn't leave a place, I swear.”

Fans are super excited and impatiently waiting after Engin made the announcement.

