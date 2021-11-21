 
Ed Sheeran 'fortunate to be alive,' after years of reckless partying

Ed Sheeran has shared an awful experience of being robbed or killed by strangers in an interview with Halfcast podcast reported by Mirror.

The global superstar worth an estimated £200million reckons he could have been robbed or mercilessly killed after going on wild nights out with strangers and no security.

"It was very reckless. I could have got robbed, kidnapped, or anything" says the ginger crooner who insists he has settled down and his wild days are now behind him.

The Perfect singer admitted the fact that he had no friends to hang out with despite the millions of fans following all over the world.

He added, "I didn’t have security and it was only me touring, and all my touring crew were like 50 and not wanting to go out. So I would finish a show and head out on my own.

“It was very reckless. I could have got robbed, kidnapped, or anything.”

